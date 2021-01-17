Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.46.

Airbnb stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $187.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbnb stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

