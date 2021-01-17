Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

