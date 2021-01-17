AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. AGL Energy has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
About AGL Energy
