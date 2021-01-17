Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AGRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 714,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.