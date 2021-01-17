AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

AGCO stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $10,518,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after purchasing an additional 366,732 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth about $13,202,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,249,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

