Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.54.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

