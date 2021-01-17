AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $116.64. Approximately 614,693 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 289,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.29.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

