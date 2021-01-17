Aeron (ARNX) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Aeron has a total market cap of $96,966.27 and $82,275.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Aeron

ARNX is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

