Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 29.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

