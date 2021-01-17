Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut Aegon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Aegon has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
