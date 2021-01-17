adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets raised adidas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.