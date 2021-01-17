Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Down 13.3%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares dropped 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.66. Approximately 802,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 379,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $1,275,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. Index Venture Associates V Ltd bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $630,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

