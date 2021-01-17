Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accolade from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

ACCD opened at $52.35 on Friday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $35,879,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $5,970,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter worth about $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

