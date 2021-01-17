Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 314,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

