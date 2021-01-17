Abyss Market Cap Reaches $4.31 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $247,041.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00530453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.38 or 0.04119386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013146 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016205 BTC.

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

