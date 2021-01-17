Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Up 25.6% in December

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AAALF stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. Aareal Bank has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAALF shares. Citigroup raised Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

