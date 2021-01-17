9,234 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

