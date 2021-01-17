$84.17 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $84.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.42 million and the lowest is $83.80 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $75.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $313.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $323.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $335.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBK. TheStreet raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stephens cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 137,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Todd Sparks sold 50,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.