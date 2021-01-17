5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of VNP opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$266.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

