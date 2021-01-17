560 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The New York Times during the third quarter valued at $51,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The New York Times by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in The New York Times by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The New York Times by 1.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 686,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $49.02 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The New York Times’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

