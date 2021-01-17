$5.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $5.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $24.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.38 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $34.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of MU opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,690 shares of company stock worth $13,187,906 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 567,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

