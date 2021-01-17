$420.96 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $420.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $451.92 million. Annaly Capital Management reported sales of $454.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1,729.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

