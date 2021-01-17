4,035 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,905,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

