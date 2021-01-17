3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $28.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $32.13.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $317,161 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,187 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.