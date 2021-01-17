3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Gap Down to $32.01

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $29.71. 3D Systems shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 204,286 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 374.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 331,707 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 43.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 573.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 137,556 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

