$306.28 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post $306.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $310.37 million. UDR reported sales of $302.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,230. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after acquiring an additional 356,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.