1,671 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAFM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $129.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $102.13 and a one year high of $164.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

