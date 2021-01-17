$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report sales of $12.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.92 billion to $48.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.86 billion to $53.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

MRK opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

