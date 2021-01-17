$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $902.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,102,434.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

