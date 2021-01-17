0Chain Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.21 million and $335,809.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000215 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00042407 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

