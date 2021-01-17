$0.47 EPS Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Veritex reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 207,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,674. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 21.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,110,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 194,231 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 524,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 354,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

