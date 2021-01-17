-$0.43 EPS Expected for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MedAvail.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,098. MedAvail has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,596. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MedAvail (MDVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.