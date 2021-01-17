$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. FVCBankcorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FVCB shares. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

FVCB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 49,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,582. The firm has a market cap of $210.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.28.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $63,881.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

