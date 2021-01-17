$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. 159,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,814. The company has a market cap of $583.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 862,222 shares of company stock worth $11,443,902. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,084,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,128,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $7,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

