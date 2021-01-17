$0.24 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.70 million.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQM stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $56.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

