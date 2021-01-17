$0.14 EPS Expected for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Laureate Education reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

Laureate Education stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 472,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

In other Laureate Education news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 25.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

