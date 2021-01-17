$0.05 EPS Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. REV Group reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 459,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.82.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in REV Group by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in REV Group by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

