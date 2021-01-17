-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.03. NN posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NN by 464.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NN by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNBR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.09. 148,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

