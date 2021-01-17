$0.03 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. SM Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 5,467,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 5.52. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

