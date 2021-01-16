Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $26.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zynex by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after purchasing an additional 412,732 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 176,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

