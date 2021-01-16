Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $47.00 at B. Riley

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

