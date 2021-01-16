Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Pivotal Research

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $45.57.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

