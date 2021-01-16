Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $326.53 Million

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post $326.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.97 million and the highest is $330.20 million. Zumiez reported sales of $328.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $985.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.09 million to $989.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zumiez by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,635 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1,254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $960,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 59.9% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $45.57.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.