Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $45.00 on Friday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,447 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

