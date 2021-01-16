Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

