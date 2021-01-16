ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $752.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 21,620 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $58,806.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,413 shares in the company, valued at $561,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 507.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 503,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.