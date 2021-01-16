Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Get Zeons alerts:

Shares of ZEON stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Zeons has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeons (ZEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.