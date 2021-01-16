ZENZO Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $624,948.76 and approximately $6,849.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00022527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00103861 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001756 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008350 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

