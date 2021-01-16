Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Zedge has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zedge stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Zedge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.