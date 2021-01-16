Zealium (NZL) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Zealium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $22,758.20 and approximately $79.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zealium has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006770 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,389,482 tokens. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

