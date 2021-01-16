ZCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,081.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $614,343.74 and $17,081.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,573,686 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Token Trading

